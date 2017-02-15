LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Leo!

Meet Leo! He’s a 1 1/2 year old, 90 lb American Bulldog mix who was found, sad and skinny, and wandering the mean streets. Since he has been in foster care, Leo has turned into such a happy, laid back guy.

Leo is a charmer and he loves the ladies! He gets along great with other dogs; however, Leo is a true alpha and needs a firm handler with positive reinforcement. Leo knows basic commands and is crate trained and house trained. He also doesn’t realize how big he is so he gets caught every time he tries sneaking into bed!

Leo is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm tested (negative!), on current heartworm preventative, and he’s been microchipped.

If you’d like to meet this handsome, lovable guy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.