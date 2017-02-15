Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Set to Open This May at Disneyland

Marvel announced Wednesday that Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! will open at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim on May 27.

The new ride Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT! ride will feature Rocket, as riders help him and his friends escape the Collectors fortress. Disney had this to say about the ride,

“This new adventure blasts you straight into the Guardians of the Galaxy story for the first time ever, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics. As you help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress, you will experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks. You never know which adventure you will get!”

This ride will Launch Disneyland’s Summer of Heroes, which last till September 10th. The park will have Black Widow and Hawkeye assemble young recruits for a series of tests to see if they have what it takes to join the ranks of the Avengers, along with meet and greets with Spider-man, Captain America and Groot. finally introducing a new year-round experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! Where you can have a dance off with other park goers and even Star Lord himself, all over the park.

Disneyland sounds like the place to be this Summer vacation.