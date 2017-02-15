Ashton Kutcher Gives Emotional Testimony in Court About Child Trafficking

Here’s an example of celebrities being used for good to fight larger issues at hand in the world. Actor Ashton Kutcher gave an emotional testimony in the court about child trafficking. In this testimony, Ashton recounts FBI raids he’s been on saying, “I’ve seen things no body should see.” He discusses situations where even Department of Homeland Security reaching out to him and his foundation for help finding a perpetrator. “An actor and his foundation,” he said. “That’s my day job and I’m sticking to it.” What many don’t know about the actor is that’s he’s been fighting issues of child slavery like this for years. He also discussed in his impassioned speech his work with Thorn (previously the Demi and Ashton Foundation) on building software to combat human trafficking.
Ashton Kutcher Gives Emotional Testimony in Court About Child TraffickingFebruary 15, 2017 12:51 PM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )