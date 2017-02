American Girl Doll recently announced it would add it’s first American Boy Doll ever. Images of the doll as well as a name have been released. Meet Logan. He plays in a band and wear dark-wash jeans. Pretty typical for a boy, right? Not according to users on Twitter. This first American Boy Doll is already getting judged. What do you think?

For the first time in its 30+ year history, @American_Girl will release an American Boy doll. Meet Logan Everett. https://t.co/6MCWxeZYmN pic.twitter.com/bZaJvv6MH0 — ╬×van Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 14, 2017

The first American Boy doll is dressed like he's nursing a Lagunitas at the Guided by Voices reunion https://t.co/6IFFod7k4M — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 14, 2017

@evanrosskatz when you squeeze him, he says "don't forget to like and subscribe!!!" — Adam (@adamjmoussa) February 14, 2017