7-Year Old Wrote a letter to Google asking for a Job and the CEO Wrote Back

Seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, UK, wrote a letter to Google asking for a job.

Well that letter made it all the way to the CEO of Google it self. After seeing images of the Google offices (probably on google) and that they had bean bag chairs, go karts and slides she took it upon her self to write a letter asking for a job. Chloe Starts her letter off “Dear Google boss, My name is Chloe and I would like a job with google.” in her letter she mentions that she like computers and hope to swim in the Olympics. She goes on and adds a small list of references “My teachers tell my mum and dad that I am very good in class and am good at my spelling, reading, and my sums.” She also mentions that this is her first application, the only other letter she sent was to Santa Clause. Chloe’s letter caught Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai eye and wrote some encouraging words “I think if you keep working hard and follow your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at google to swimming in the Olympics… I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!”

Writing letters still goes a long way