Which DFW Athlete Has The Best Singing Voice?

February 14, 2017 6:40 AM By JT
Filed Under: Athlete, Cowboys, Dallas, Dez Bryant, DFW, Dirk Nowitzki, local, Mavericks, singing, SMU, sports

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t sing.  Don’t ever tell yourself that you can’t sing.  Everyone can sing, it’s just that some are better than others.

Here, we’ll take a look at some of the “best” voices our local athletes have to offer.  Some of these performances you’ve definitely seen before, some you never have.  Some of our athletes might surprise you with their talent, others you’ll say, “Yeah that’s what I figured he’d sound like.”

Check out some video clips of some of DFW’s finest athletes putting their voices to the test!

Via SportsDay

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live