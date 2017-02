Mariah Carey had a pretty easy night at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. She wasn’t nominated for anything, so she had no stress to look forward to in the evening and could just enjoy the night.

Before the 59th Grammy Awards kicked off, Carey was spotted in Beverly Hills partaking in a nice game of bowling. Of course she is decked head to toe in full evening gear, complete with a stunning pair of heels. We don’t think those are official PBA certified footwear.

Check out the video below!

Via TMZ

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter