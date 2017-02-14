KFC Knows The Way To Your Heart, With A Fried Chicken Bouquet

If you aren’t already sitting, go ahead and find a comfy chair because what we are about to introduce to you will certainly knock you off your feet. What do you get when you combine fried chicken with undying love and affection? We get KFC’s latest Valentine’s Day food venture, the Fried Chicken Bouquet.

Unfortunately for our stomachs, and fortunately for our general health and well-being, this delicious dish will only be served for a limited time in Auckland, New Zealand. If you aren’t in New Zealand fear not, KFC has another suggestion to show your love how much they mean to you by using delicious fried chicken:

Via PopSugar

