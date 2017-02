Jen Aniston just became our life body goals.

The former ‘Friends’ sat is celebrating her 48th birthday with her husband Justin Theroux in Los Cabos, Mexico and paparazzi caught her taking in some rays in a micro bikini, and can we just say… HOLY SMOKES!

Jennifer Aniston flaunts bikini body in Mexico https://t.co/22PBoga4Hv… — Jen Theroux (@Norm080515) February 13, 2017

Can you believe she is 48!? Whatever she is drinking, we want some of that.

You go Jen!

Check out all the pictures HERE