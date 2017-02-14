Ice Cream Is Coming To Starbucks!

The beloved coffee chain is about to up its game in the coffee shop world. Ice cream will soon be added to the menu!

The ice cream will be sold on their Roastery Affogato menu and blend the worlds of ice cream and espresso together. The menu will appear this week in Los Angeles, Boston and Washington, DC and eventually be available in over 100 Starbucks across the US. So for now just hold on and wait for your turn.

The term “affogato” means “drowned” when translated from Italian to English, and Starbucks’ affogato-style dessert is just vanilla ice cream drenched in steamy espresso. The menu items will come in three different forms: Classic Affogato, the House Affogato and the Shakerato Affogato.

The Classic Affogato is made by pouring two shots of Starbucks espresso over the ice cream. The House Affogato adds a touch of demerera syrup and cinnamon to the mix. Lastly the Shakerato Affogato is made by shaking the espresso until chilled, pouring it over the ice cream and adding vanilla syrup and mint.

Other ice cream options will be the Cold Brew Float (made from pouring cold brew over ice cream), and the Cold Brew Malted Shake.