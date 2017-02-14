Harrison Ford Involved in Near-Serious Accident with Passenger Plane

Actor and experienced pilot, Harrison Ford was involved in a near serious plane incident involving a 737 passenger plane.

Ford was instructed to land on runway 20-L at John Wayne Airport in California, but accidentally aimed for a taxiway. He flew just over the top of an American Airlines passenger plane.

The 74- year old actor immediately asked air traffic control, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Controllers informed Ford that he had landed on a taxiway and not the intended runway. This sort of incident is a violation of Federal Aviation Administration safety rules, according to sources.

The FAA has begun a full investigation into the incident, that could result in a warning letter or suspension of his pilot’s license.