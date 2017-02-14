Guns N Roses Booed on Stage for Mistakenly Greeting Wrong City

February 14, 2017 10:21 AM By Billy Kidd
Well that was awkward. Guns N Roses played Melbourne Tuesday night and introduced themselves to “Sydney” despite playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The band was immediately greeted with booing, but that didn’t stop them. Slash quickly made up for it though by shredding his way across the stage. The band delivered a loud and wild show, but unfortunately that didn’t stop the fans’ outrage on Twitter.

