Former “Bachelor” participant and local North Texas girl, Carly Waddell called in to give her take on the latest episode of the show!

Carly, who was also on “Bachelor In Paradise” and found a beau in Evan Bass, is pretty much an expert on the show.

Carly’s super excited that Rachel, a Dallas girl, will be the next Bachelorette. She’s thinks Corrine would be fun to have cocktails with and she agrees with me that Vanessa will be the one to win Nick’s heart.

