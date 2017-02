Ed Sheeran Wasn’t Allowed Into His Own Record Label’s Grammy Party

If you’re someone pretty big like Ed Sheeran and have quite a few hits like he does, you figure you’d have immediate entry into your own label’s Grammy after party right? ¬†Well for Ed Sheeran, this isn’t the case.

Everyone’s favorite romantic musician was turned away from his own label’s post-Grammy celebration at Milk Studios.

The party was being held Warner Music Block Party and filled up to its max capacity within an hour!

“That’s actually happened four years in a row, and that’s not just my label’s after-party!” he laughed. “That’s just after-parties in general.”

Sheeran continued, “You know what I don’t get?” he quipped. “When you walk into those parties…there’s probably like four musicians there and everyone else is just people from L.A. who didn’t go to the Grammys and probably just want a party to go to.”

Oh well, those crowded parties aren’t Ed’s kind of scene anyways.