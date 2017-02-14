Ed Sheeran Wasn’t Allowed Into His Own Record Label’s Grammy Party

If you’re someone pretty big like Ed Sheeran and have quite a few hits like he does, you figure you’d have immediate entry into your own label’s Grammy after party right? Well for Ed Sheeran, this isn’t the case.

Everyone’s favorite romantic musician was turned away from his own label’s post-Grammy celebration at Milk Studios.

The party was being held Warner Music Block Party and filled up to its max capacity within an hour!

“That’s actually happened four years in a row, and that’s not just my label’s after-party!” he laughed. “That’s just after-parties in general.”

Sheeran continued, “You know what I don’t get?” he quipped. “When you walk into those parties…there’s probably like four musicians there and everyone else is just people from L.A. who didn’t go to the Grammys and probably just want a party to go to.”

Oh well, those crowded parties aren’t Ed’s kind of scene anyways.