Drake Offers To Help Police In England Talk Down A Suicidal Man

If Drake ever decides to quit the music biz, it seems there could be another career he may be good at. Or at least he thinks he might be.

Over the weekend while in Manchester, England, the hip hop star offered his services to the local police.

Drake had become stuck in traffic in his tour bus due to police blocking roads because of a suicidal man threatening to jump off a bridge.

“One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage,” Phil Spurgeon, of the City Centre Intergrated Neighbourhood Policing Team, told Manchester Evening News. “He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.” Luckily the man was talked off the bridge.

Drake is in Europe for the Boy Meets World Tour.