Dallas Attorney Rachel Lindsay Will Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

February 14, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Dallas attorney, Jimmy Kimmel, nick viall, Rachel Lindsay, Sam Lindsay, the Bachelor, The Bachelorette

The news was confirmed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!  Dallas attorney (and fan favorite) Rachel Lindsay will be the star of The Bachelorette.  Lindsay made history as the first black contestant to receive the first impression rose.  She’ll make history again as the first black person (in a 14 year series) to have singles vie for her hand in marriage.

So who will bachelor Nick choose?  The question is hanging in the air.  This is the first time ABC has announced The Bachelorette prior to the end of the current season.  Producers say they need the additional time for casting.  However, Rachel did make the hometown round and confesses Nick will be the first white man she’s brought home to meet the parents.  Her father could be rather formidable.  He’s District Court Judge Sam Lindsay, appointed by Bill Clinton.  Sounds pretty interesting…

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live