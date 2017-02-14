Dallas Attorney Rachel Lindsay Will Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

The news was confirmed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dallas attorney (and fan favorite) Rachel Lindsay will be the star of The Bachelorette. Lindsay made history as the first black contestant to receive the first impression rose. She’ll make history again as the first black person (in a 14 year series) to have singles vie for her hand in marriage.

So who will bachelor Nick choose? The question is hanging in the air. This is the first time ABC has announced The Bachelorette prior to the end of the current season. Producers say they need the additional time for casting. However, Rachel did make the hometown round and confesses Nick will be the first white man she’s brought home to meet the parents. Her father could be rather formidable. He’s District Court Judge Sam Lindsay, appointed by Bill Clinton. Sounds pretty interesting…

