You’re an adult. While kid’s meals are delicious you deserve a full, hearty meal that comes in a box with a toy. Burger King Israel agrees, and they have the perfect combination of fast food, toys, and being an adult you can think of.

This Valentine’s Day meal is unfortunately only available in Israel, and is for adults only. Inside, you’ll find two Whoppers, two packs of french fries, two BEERS, and a romantic “adult toy.”

