Single Mom Puts on Disguise so Her Son Dosen’t Miss Dounuts With Dad

Being a single parent is an never task. But this mom went above and beyond.

Whitney Kittrell from Utah disguised herself as a man to attend her son’s “dads and donuts” day at school. She said in a Facebook post “When I became a single mom over 3 years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone, to give my kids a “normal” life.” Her son came home with an invite for the schools “Donuts with Dada” day, she then asked her son if he wanted to invite his grandpa but he said no and instead wanted her to go with him. So that morning Whitney found her best dad clothes and painted a phony mustache on her face and had breakfast with her son. “I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying “this is my mom… she’s my dad too so I brought her!”

Talk about mom of the year right?