Rihanna’s Diamond Encrusted Flask Is One Of The Best Highlights From The Grammys

Beyoncé was polarizing. James Corden was hilarious. Rihanna just wanted a drink.

Cameras captured the 28-year-old not so subtlety screwing the cap back on a diamond-encrusted flask before tucking it away back into her purse.

Rihanna stares straight into the camera as she tries to put away her flask #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8z7dx8pZfp — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Later, Rihanna was seen telling her friend and date for the evening Melissa Forde “I think it’s time for another shot.”

I THINK ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER SHOT CTFUUUUUDUDUFUUDJDJFJDKDKKD pic.twitter.com/PBhB4UJZ2p — Rhenna (@fentythot) February 13, 2017

Rihanna drinking out of her diamond encrusted flask & passing it around is my mood pic.twitter.com/l54WGvjjqg — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 13, 2017

Rihanna was nominated for eight Grammys last night, and although she did not take home any, we’re pretty sure she had a pretty chill evening anyway.

Rihanna's that person who brings a flask to a "beer and wine only" wedding. pic.twitter.com/5eQuOlAdcX — PGP (@PostGradProblem) February 13, 2017

Via Us Weekly

