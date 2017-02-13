Rihanna’s Diamond Encrusted Flask Is One Of The Best Highlights From The Grammys

Beyoncé was polarizing. James Corden was hilarious. Rihanna just wanted a drink.
Cameras captured the 28-year-old not so subtlety screwing the cap back on a diamond-encrusted flask before tucking it away back into her purse.
Later, Rihanna was seen telling her friend and date for the evening Melissa Forde “I think it’s time for another shot.”
Rihanna was nominated for eight Grammys last night, and although she did not take home any, we’re pretty sure she had a pretty chill evening anyway.
