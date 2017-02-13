Rihanna’s Diamond Encrusted Flask Is One Of The Best Highlights From The Grammys

February 13, 2017 8:32 AM By JT
Filed Under: 59th grammys, Alcohol, Diamonds, flask, Grammy Awards, Rihanna, Shots

Beyoncé was polarizing.  James Corden was hilarious.  Rihanna just wanted a drink.

Cameras captured the 28-year-old not so subtlety screwing the cap back on a diamond-encrusted flask before tucking it away back into her purse.

Later, Rihanna was seen telling her friend and date for the evening Melissa Forde “I think it’s time for another shot.”

Rihanna was nominated for eight Grammys last night, and although she did not take home any, we’re pretty sure she had a pretty chill evening anyway.

Via Us Weekly

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live