Pakistan Just Banned Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: February, Pakistan, Valentine's Day 2017, Valentine’s Day

Just a day before Valentine’s Day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prohibited the celebration of Valentine’s Day in public spaces and government offices across the country ‘with immediate effect’. The reason behind this decision followed after a petition submitted by citizen Abdul Waheed stated that such promotions on mainstream and social media for Valentine’s Day are “against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately.” Every year, Valentine’s Day draws a mixed response from Pakistani citizens. While there are some that support and celebrate the holiday, a few protest its observance. Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain even added, “Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided.”

Those who did celebrate and failed to find a date this year might be okay with this decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live