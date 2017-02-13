My Fit Foods Closes All of It’s Stores, Including All 8 Dallas locations

The Austin based “My Fit Foods” posted a message on its website Sunday night announcing that they are closing all of their locations.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best.”

The company opened its doors back in 2006 and apparently hasn’t been able to keep up with its competitor Snap Kitchen who is growing rapidly. My fit foods has been closing some of its stores for a while now, and pulled all of its Chicago locations last fall.

My Fit Foods did not give an explanation for the sudden closure.

All the Dallas locations can be found below.

Dallas, 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, 4015 Lemmon Ave.

Dallas, 5960 Royal Lane

Flower Mound, 2550 Cross Timbers Road

Frisco, 3580 Preston Road

Las Colinas, 7979 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Plano, 2100 Dallas Parkway

Southlake, 2600 E. Southlake Blvd.