M&M’s New Easter Flavor Rumored To Be Vanilla Cupcake

We’ve known M&M’s to introduce some pretty radical candy flavors. They’ve wrapped everything from Pumpkin Spice Latte to chili peppers to candy corn inside their delicious candy shell, and this Easter will be no different.

In a leaked ad for Target, the latest flavor M&M’s will introduce for the Easter holiday will be Vanilla Cupcake!

This will be the latest addition to the candy company’s “white chocolate-filled” variety. Previous incarnations have included the previously mentioned candy corn, as well as cheesecake and peppermint.

The popular Caramel M&M’s will soon be hitting the shelves as well, but unfortunately not until May.

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter