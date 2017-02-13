M&M’s New Easter Flavor Rumored To Be Vanilla Cupcake

February 13, 2017 5:20 AM By JT
Filed Under: candy, chocolate, Easter, Flavor, M&Ms, new, vanilla cupcake

We’ve known M&M’s to introduce some pretty radical candy flavors.  They’ve wrapped everything from Pumpkin Spice Latte to chili peppers to candy corn inside their delicious candy shell, and this Easter will be no different.

In a leaked ad for Target, the latest flavor M&M’s will introduce for the Easter holiday will be Vanilla Cupcake!

This will be the latest addition to the candy company’s “white chocolate-filled” variety.  Previous incarnations have included the previously mentioned candy corn, as well as cheesecake and peppermint.

The popular Caramel M&M’s will soon be hitting the shelves as well, but unfortunately not until May.

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live