Mischa Barton Crashes U-Haul Truck Into Apartment Building

Mischa Barton just can’t seem to catch a break lately.

Just weeks after being hospitalized for a dramatic display of bizarre behavior, the former O.C. star has gotten herself into some more troubles.

Barton crashed a U-Haul, carrying her belongings, into a West Hollywood apartment carport Saturday night Feb. 11. The troubled actress seemingly miscalculated the distance between the top of her truck and the building’s carport.

In a video of the aftermath, Barton appears to be jolted by the crash and is heard saying, “Everything I own is in this U-Haul… What are we even going to do about this?”

Barton was moving from one home into another when the incident occurred.