Mischa Barton Crashes U-Haul Truck Into Apartment Building

February 13, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, accident, apartments, Crash, Mischa Barton, Truck, U-haul

Mischa Barton just can’t seem to catch a break lately.

Just weeks after being hospitalized for a dramatic display of bizarre behavior, the former O.C. star has gotten herself into some more troubles.

Barton  crashed a U-Haul, carrying her belongings, into a West Hollywood apartment carport Saturday night Feb. 11.  The troubled actress seemingly miscalculated the distance between the top of her truck and the building’s carport.

In a video of the aftermath, Barton appears to be jolted by the crash and is heard saying, “Everything I own is in this U-Haul… What are we even going to do about this?”

Barton was moving from one home into another when the incident occurred.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live