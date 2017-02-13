Metallica Announce 2017 WorldWired Tour

By Annie Reuter
Following their performance at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening, Metallica have announced their upcoming WorldWired 2017 Tour in support of their new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. The WorldWired 2017 tour kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland and runs through August 16. This marks the band’s first North American tour since 2009.
Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will serve as the main support acts for the run. Presale tickets for the tour are available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning February 14 at 9:00 a.m. local time, with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on February 14 at 11:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For more information on the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website.
Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
