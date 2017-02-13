Metallica Announce 2017 WorldWired Tour

By Annie Reuter

Following their performance at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening, Metallica have announced their upcoming WorldWired 2017 Tour in support of their new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. The WorldWired 2017 tour kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland and runs through August 16. This marks the band’s first North American tour since 2009.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will serve as the main support acts for the run. Presale tickets for the tour are available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning February 14 at 9:00 a.m. local time, with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on February 14 at 11:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For more information on the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website.

Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium