Lewisville Women Open Female Owned Auto-Repair Shop

Kimera Shepler and Robin Mainer wanted women to feel more comfortable when dealing in the automobile world. Actually, Shepler admits that “It was more like, let’s do it. Because we were being disrespected at a lot of places.”

Since Honest-1 Auto Care opened its doors in January, about 75% of its customers have been women. The focus has been to make all customers feel welcome, and create an environment where customers don’t feel like they are being taken advantage of. Jennie Gale admits being taken advantage of in the past by auto mechanics. She told CBS, “They put something in my car that was more expensive than I needed. When I questioned it, they were like, that’s what your car needs. I paid the extra amount, not really knowing.”

While most of the response has been positive, Sheper and Mainer still have to prove some doubters wrong. Mainer says with enthusiasm, “…let me prove you wrong. Come on in.”

Via CBS

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter