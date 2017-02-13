“Lego Batman” Dominates The Weekend Box Office, “Fifty Shades Darker” Comes Second

Last year, Deadpool had the biggest opening weekend in 20th Century Fox history by making $132.4 million in its opening weekend. This past weekend, another superhero film, albeit one with a completely different audience in mind led the box office, as The Lego Batman Movie earned $55.6 million. Fifty Shades Darker was second with $46.8 million, and in third was John Wick: Chapter 2 with $30 million.

The Lego Batman Movie is now only one of six animated movies that have opening weekends in the $50 million range. It is already pushing $100 million, and can very well break the $200 million mark. The movie resonates with both parents and their children, and kids are going in full force to the theaters. 3% of Kindergarten through 12th grade students were off of school this weekend, and many were let out early in the Northeast due to snow days.

Warner Bros domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein said “The Lego Movie launched a franchise and Lego Batman is a stand-alone that’s part of this family. This result shows the immense interest in each of these Lego movies. We have the Lego Ninjago Movie in September, and later on The Lego Movie Sequel. It’s an exciting future for this franchise.”

Via Deadline

