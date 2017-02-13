In-N-Out Burger Has Arrived In Denton

February 13, 2017 5:43 AM By JT
Filed Under: burger, Denton, DFW, Fast Food, Hamburger, In-N-Out, local, Texas, TWU, UNT

The 33rd In-N-Out Burger has opened in Texas, and it is its first location in Denton.  It opened Friday in Northwest Denton, at the Rayzor Ranch Town Center at the intersection of I-35E and U.S. 380.

Of course there are some who aren’t as excited as others.

In-N-Out first moved West from California in 2011, opening locations in Allen and Frisco.  To this day, Texas still has the only In-N-Out Burgers in the Central Time Zone.  The restaurant also was chose as the Burger Restaurant of the Year for 2016 by the Harris Poll.

The Denton location will be open from 10:30 am to 1 am Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 am to 1:30 am Friday and Saturday.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live