Frisco ISD Could Soon Use Students As Its Janitors

Frisco ISD could very well start employing its students as janitors. This was just one of the many suggestions made at a meeting to discuss how to handle the district’s budget shortfall.

Last August, voters rejected a tax rate hike which would have brought more state funding to the 60,000 student school district. With that rejection, school officials and volunteers have to get a little creative now in the ways to help balance the budget.

One of those suggestions was to cut back on the hours of the janitorial staffs employed by having students empty out the trash cans themselves. The volunteers also suggested charging students, including up to $200 for high schoolers, to participate in athletics, and establishing a minimum number of students for courses.

Superintendent Jeremy Lyon explains that the hope of these focus groups is to “design a process that would bring the community together, to identify our priorities as a school district, to recognize the strengths and weaknesses that we have and to arrive and land on our feet with a balanced budget.”

Via Dallas News

