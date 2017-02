Drone footage has just been released showing the massive damage at Oroville Dam. As of Sunday night, evacuations have been in order leaving nearly 200,000 to take shelter outside of Oroville and its surrounding counties.

While the water levels are declining and officials are working on a plan to allow residents back home, the situation is being taken with extra caution as the emergency spillway has eroded greatly in the last couple of days.

Watch the footage here.