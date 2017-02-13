Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Expecting Their First Child

On Monday, “Project Runway: Juniors” host and wife of Derek Jeter, Hannah, announced the couple is expecting their first child — a daughter. In a sweet and heartfelt post on The Players’ Tribune Hannah shares special insight on the athlete she loves and how they want their kids to live as “normal” of a life as possible. She adds. “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs. The only sadness the couple shares in their next chapter of life together is how their kids won’t get to see their dad play on the field anymore. While this may be the case, there is a lot of memorabilia, videos and photos to suffice for this.

Hannah ends her story with an ending any mommy-to-be would say, “And if they want to play baseball, well, we’re gonna have a little talk first.”

Congrats Derek and Hannah Jeter!

