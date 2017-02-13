Chrissy Teigen’s Drunken Post-Grammy Snaps Are Hilarious

Chrissy Tiegen sure knows how to have fun.

He model and John legend’s wife shared a series of drunken snapchats and twitter updates after the Grammy’s.

“Okay, I’m home. We’re having ramen,” she said in the video.

On the next update, she is lying on the floor.

“I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for. Take it off John,” she said.

John helping a drunk @chrissyteigen take off her jewellery is my new favourite thing. Goals pic.twitter.com/PLnPxtu1Hb — Nicole McCabe (@elocinbitch) February 13, 2017

In another video, the star asked Legend “Are you mad at me?”

He sweetly responded, “Why would I be mad at you? …You’re perfect.”

” ‘Cause I got drunk,” Teigen replied.