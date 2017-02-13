Chrissy Teigen’s Drunken Post-Grammy Snaps Are Hilarious

February 13, 2017 3:59 PM
Chrissy Tiegen sure knows how to have fun.

He model and John legend’s wife shared a series of drunken snapchats and twitter updates after the Grammy’s.

“Okay, I’m home. We’re having ramen,” she said in the video.

On the next update, she is lying on the floor.

“I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for. Take it off John,” she said.

In another video, the star asked Legend “Are you mad at me?”

He sweetly responded, “Why would I be mad at you? …You’re perfect.”

” ‘Cause I got drunk,” Teigen replied.

