“Beyoncé’s Babies” Was The Best Skit On An Incredible Episode Of SNL

February 13, 2017 7:29 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Beyonce, comedy, Pregnant, Saturday Night Live, sketch, Skit, SNL, Twins

Alec Baldwin hosted Saturday Night Live for an incredible 17th time over the weekend, and one sketch stood out amongst all the incredible performances by the cast the entire episode.

Sasheer Zamata played Beyoncé visiting an ultrasound technician (Baldwin) for an update on her twins.  When we zoomed inside her womb, we found her “twins,” played by Keenan Thompson and Tracy Morgan.  They talk about how spacious the room is, their mother’s fame (“When people meet her they scream, so she’s either a beautiful queen, or a goblin”), and what their names could be.

Check out the hilarious video below!

Via Pitchfork

