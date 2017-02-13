27-Year Old Woman Becomes the First Woman to Visit All 196 Countries in Record Time

27 year old Cassie De Pecol has spent the last 18 months and 26 days traveling the world and she did it in record time.

Cassie of Connecticut embarked on her journey on July 24th, 2015 and officially completed it on February 2nd, 2017. Her purpose of promoting peace by meeting people from every country in the world and encouraging sustainability, She was traveling as an ambassador on behalf of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism. She spent 3 to 5 days in each country, mush of her time was spent meet tourism officials and politicians and speaking with university students. Her journey cost a total of $198,000, and was all paid for by sponsors. She’ll soon be teaching a to people on how to find funding to pursue your own dreams of traveling the world.

check out her Instagram and all the cool places shes been. Here is her thank you to all her supporters in a video that shows just about all the places she visited.