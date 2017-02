Ceelo Green confused and shocked everyone with his ‘outfit’ for the Grammys. Ceelo showed up in head to toe gold… literally head to toe. He wore some sort of tunic and must have had a helmet or head piece on. Its impossible to describe, it’s probably the weirdest celeb outfit ever and thats saying a lot.

He wasn’t even nominated for anything.

One thing’s for sure… he’s going to break out real bad tomorrow morning.

Via TMZ