Lady Gaga¬†joined¬†Metallica performing “Moth Into Flame” together at the Grammys.

Unfortunately the performance was not so great – James Hetfeld’s mic wasn’t working, although they got it working sometime through the performance, seems like the sound guy may have forgotten to turn his mic on.

He joined Gaga on her mic, and the performance went on without a hitch.

After the show, Hetfled walked to the side of the stage threw his guitar and walked off angrily.