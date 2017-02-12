Adele Stops the Grammys to Restart Her Flawless George Michael Tribute

February 12, 2017 9:24 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Adele, Fast Love, George Michael, GRAMMYS, tribute

Pop Superstar Adele opened the 59th Grammy Awards with a show stopping performance of “Hello.”

The star was nominated for five awards from her album “25.” With two Grammys won, before she even stepped on stage – she was confident as ever. Stepping into a darkened stage, illuminated only by a circle of light around the graceful star.

Her hit “Hello” was nominated for 3 awards – Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

But that’s not what has everyone talking, it was the restart of her George Michael tribute.

Just a bit into “Fast Love,” Adele stopped singing and asked to restart. While we’re unsure what happened, what we are sure of is the performance was flawless!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live