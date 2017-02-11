You Might Want To Check That Cheese In Your Fridge

If you purchase Sargento cheese, definitely do some refrigerator and/or freezer diving.

The Wisconsin-based cheesemaker is recalling a couple of their types of cheeses because of possible bacterial contamination (listeria monocyctogenes, to be exact). These were all packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin: and distributed nationwide.

Here’s what you need to look for:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby (6.84-ounce packages with sell-by dates of 4/12/17 and 5/10/17)

(6.84-ounce packages with sell-by dates of 4/12/17 and 5/10/17) Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese (8-ounce packages with sell-by dates of 6/12/17 and 7/12/17)

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported yet.

Source: The New York Times

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.