Galveston Man’s Brutally Honest Obituary

An obituary written for a Galveston man, is making headlines for its unusually harsh words.

Leslie Ray ‘Popeye’ Charping born Nov. 20, 1942 and died Jan. 30, 2017, lived “29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved,” his obituary begins.

The obit continues to describe him as anything but good.

“At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive.”

“Leslie’s hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned,” the obituary read. “Leslie’s life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick whited [sic] sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days.”

The closing remarks, is what cuts the deepest.

“With Leslie’s passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologizes to the family he tortured. Leslie’s remains will be cremated and kept in the barn until “Ray”, the family donkey’s wood shavings run out. Leslie’s passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all.”

The obituary was posted to the Carnes Funeral Home website; however, appears to have been taken down.