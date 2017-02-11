Audio Of George Michael 911 Call Emerges: “He’s Gone”

This past Christmas Day, George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz discovered the pop star’s body in bed and called 911 (technically 999 in England). He calmly told the dispatcher, “I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it’s not possible. He’s gone….cold and blue…and he’s very stiff.” You can hear the heartbreaking audio above.

Even though Fawaz was shaken up, he was still able to make the call. He was under investigation for Michael’s death, but police have since cleared him.

George Michael has still not been laid to rest: authorities are still investigating his cause of death.

Source: TMZ

