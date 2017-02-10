Think You Know Your Ancestry? Watch The DNA Journey

February 10, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Ancestry, dna test, the dns journey

If you gathered a group of complete strangers and asked them what their ancestry is, how well do you think they’d know themselves?

Turns out, not as well as one might guess.

These days, how we think of ourselves often frames what we think of others. And with so much of current discussion centered around immigration and nationality, identity gets drawn into the conversation.

But what if you weren’t as much of something as you thought you were, or you discovered that your ancestors weren’t from the part of the world you’d thought they were at all? Even more astonishingly, what if you discovered you had a cousin right in the same room?

If you haven’t seen this, it’s an adventure – called The DNA Journey.

