Rosie O’Donnell Posts A Pic Of Herself On Twitter As Steve Bannon

Less than twenty-four hours after Melissa McCarthy debuted as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Rosie O’Donnell was already campaigning to get herself on the show as Steve Bannon.

We must admit, we weren’t exactly sure if Rosie could pull it off. Not to mention, Melissa McCarthy was so great, it would be a hard act to follow.

However, Rosie just posted a game-changing pic of herself as Steve Bannon. Holy Moly! She might actually be Steve Bannon! Or they could be long lost twins.

Just in case you need a side by side of the two…

Yo @Rosie is Steve Bannon. Comedy ALWAYS wins pic.twitter.com/5z03PvKrlL — Squirt Angle (@StephMcNasty) February 10, 2017

Wow! Ok, SNL looks like you might have a new character on your hands. We have to make this happen!