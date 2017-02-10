Michelle Obama to Be Guest Judge on Reality TV Show

Former beloved FLOTUS and health-food enthusiast, Michelle Obama, is tapped to be a guest judge on the upcoming fifth season of Masterchef Junior because where else would she guest? The cooking competition premiered on Fox just this week and guest judges will also include Marth Stewart and the Muppets. This guest spot in the series should come as no surprise as Michelle has been advocating all her eight years as FLOTUS to make school lunches healthier around the country through her Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act and Let’s Move! initiative to combat childhood obesity within a generation.

We’re excited for Michelle’s return coming to a TV screen near you!