KFC Introduces New Fried Chicken Pizza Called “Chizza”

KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands is determined to incorporate fried chicken into every single one of our meals, and find the most creative ways to use fried chicken in our food.

They’ve introduced the Naked Chicken Chalupa, the Crispy Chicken Chips, and the infamous Double Down sandwich. Fried chicken instead of buns? What will they think of next?!?

How about fried chicken pizza? Yes, you read that correctly. For those of us living in the Philippines, Hong Kong, or Singapore, you can indulge in KFC’s latest creation “Chizza.” A piece of fried chicken replaces the crust, and is topped with tomatoes, ham, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheese sauce.

And of course it’s heart-shaped, because we immediately fell in love when we saw this.

#KFC #Chizza… Haven't even had a taste and I feel disgusted with myself already 🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃 It's heart shaped but I have a feeling this CANNOT be good for your heart… A photo posted by Kym Lee (@kymmie_lee) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Want to try and make your own Chizza? You can follow these video instructions below? Let us know when you’re finished and we’ll come over!

Via Seventeen