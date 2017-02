Read it and weep below!

Jay and Silent Bob, stars of Kevin Smith films Clerks, Mallrats, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (and a ton more), will be back in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Snoochie boochies!

