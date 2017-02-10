Don’t Forget To Pick Up Your Chick-fil-A Heart-Shaped Chicken Biscuits For Valentine’s Day!

First off: a reminder. You know it’s Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, right?

You can thank me later for that.

But I have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your Chick-fil-A-loving sweetie: heart-shaped Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits!

Yes, the deliciously addictive fast food giant makes these especially for Valentine’s Day (and have been doing it for years!). Check it out below.

Because @ChickfilA @cfahullstreet had heart shaped biscuits today… 😍 Perfect start to the weekend! pic.twitter.com/UjaTp5yPlE — Laura Ashley (@LauraAshley30) February 13, 2016

YUM!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.