Channing Tatum Is Making His Own Vodka

Channing Tatum and Grand Teton Distillery are coming out with a new 80-proof vodka.

It’s called Born and Bred, and it contains glacial water, Idaho potatoes and “Tatum’s sweat,” according to Bon Appétit. That’s right ladies, his own sweat! If you’re into that sort of thing…

Apparently the actor and his friend Jack tried “25 or so” different American-made vodkas, and had this to say about Grand Teton’s.

“It just tasted better, different than any vodka that was on the top shelf. There was a smooth taste to do it, like a cool feeling in your mouth. The after taste doesn’t burn.”

Tatum also said that the vodka is made just for the little trouble maker in all of us.

“What I want when I pour myself a drink. I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief.”