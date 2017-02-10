Burger King Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Two-Holed Soda Cup

Sharing a drink with your significant other has to be a plus side of being in a relationship. Burger King has you covered this year for Valentine’ Day. The chain recently announced its Valentine’s Cup. A cup that features not one but two straw-holes. Now you and your cutie can gaze into each other’s eyes and sip in synchronization. This evolution in lid technology is now possible after “many years of researches and innovations,” Burger King stated in a press release. We’re just excited a restaurant has finally thought about this.