Amy Winehouse Won Five Grammy Awards on This Day in 2008

As the 59th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching and will air this Sunday, February 12th, 2017 live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, we reflect back on a certain winner from 2008. The Grammy Awards celebrated its 50th year in 2008 and one of the year’s biggest winners was Amy Winehouse. The late singer won both song of the year and record of the year for her single ‘Rehab’, as well as best new artist. However, the UK singer was not in attendance at the ceremony in Los Angeles due to visa problems. The singer was able to make an acceptance speech via satellite where she thanked her husband, who was awaiting trial for bodily harm.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011, aged 27. Her album Back to Black became, for a time, the UK’s best-selling album of the 21st century. In 2012, Winehouse was ranked 26th on VH1’s 100 Greatest Women in Music.