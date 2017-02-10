‘American Idol’ Might Return To TV On NBC

The biggest television show in the last 15 years hasn’t even been off-the-air for a year, but American Idol just might return to our television screens: this time on NBC.

The network is in talks with producers FremantleMedia, and would have to share the airwaves with another popular NBC reality competition The Voice, which airs two cycles a year on the network. Most people thought Idol was gone for good when it ended on FOX last April, but nobody predicted the show could be returning this quickly.

NBC executives have spoken about how The Voice could potentially begin airing annually, rather than twice a year, which could free open a spot for Idol. Creator Simon Fuller has always made his intentions about bring the show back known. As soon as the original run ended, he and producers actively talked about how it would look, and what would be different, upon its return. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year, “There are loads of ideas being shared, and I’m deep in thought about how we can evolve Idol. We debuted at the very beginning of the digital world. So the next generation of Idol will be a lot more interactive, a lot more immersive.”

Speaking with THR, host Ryan Seacrest said he can’t imagine a world without Idol. He told them last year, “I just don’t see a world where Idol doesn’t resurface. We look at formats. We try to create shows. It’s hard to believe that franchise doesn’t resurface in some capacity, in some form, soon.”

