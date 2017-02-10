15 Signs You Learned to Drive in Texas

15. You refer to the left lane as “the fast lane” rather than “the passing lane”
……. In Texas – The unspoken rule: we pass on the left, the right and in the middle.
14. You believe that waving after being let in should be a law.
……..Come on, a simple wave of thanks is not asking too much!!
13. You call the access road “the feeder”.
Newbies to Texas: Why? Because it feeds traffic to the freeway
12. You think you’re the only one who knows how to drive in the rain.
You… may have overestimated your driving skills.
11. You do not drive on the rare occasion that there is snow. Nope, not taking a chance.
10. You know that the real speed limit is five miles higher than the sign says.
Texans think if speed limit sign says 60 – then 65 is okay. Not really, but we will do it.
9. You get unreasonably excited when you see this sign:
8. You don’t need the “deer x-ing” signs to know to watch for deer, especially in Travis County.
7. You drive friendly at slow speeds and aggressively at highway speeds.
6. You get irrationally angry when traffic lanes merge.
5. You know how to pronounce the weird road names.
4. You know that the ideal parking spot is both shady AND close, but if you have to choose, you’ll choose shady.
3. You’ve developed a sixth sense about when your fellow drivers will change lanes, because no one uses turn signals.
2. You’re used to the fact that Texas roads tend to have two names. (such as Royal and Miller)
Out of staters are looking for “Mopac” and all the signs say “Loop 1”.
1. You know that green means go, red means stop and yellow means go faster!
