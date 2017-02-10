15 Signs You Learned to Drive in Texas

15. You refer to the left lane as “the fast lane” rather than “the passing lane”

……. In Texas – The unspoken rule: we pass on the left, the right and in the middle.

14. You believe that waving after being let in should be a law.

……..Come on, a simple wave of thanks is not asking too much!!

13. You call the access road “the feeder”.

Newbies to Texas: Why? Because it feeds traffic to the freeway

12. You think you’re the only one who knows how to drive in the rain.

You… may have overestimated your driving skills.

Just some people are not that bright lol. #Carsstuck#offroad#wrecked#toyota#imports#itcanmakeit#offroadkings#mudding#muddy#texasdrivers#dfwcarstuff#texasdirt#funny A photo posted by Joshua Cunningham (@dgkcoupra) on Apr 27, 2015 at 5:57pm PDT

11. You do not drive on the rare occasion that there is snow. Nope, not taking a chance.

Where's the snow though? #texasdrivers A photo posted by Amber (@birdo9) on Feb 7, 2014 at 3:49pm PST

10. You know that the real speed limit is five miles higher than the sign says.

Texans think if speed limit sign says 60 – then 65 is okay. Not really, but we will do it.

For real #lashlovin #Texastruth #proudtexan #guideline #lol #driving #mondayfunday #funnies #texasdrivers A photo posted by Allison Klewer-Hickman (@miss.allie) on May 2, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

9. You get unreasonably excited when you see this sign:

8. You don’t need the “deer x-ing” signs to know to watch for deer, especially in Travis County. The girls and I have named him "Uncle Buck." 😂 #unclebuck #lakewaytx #whitetaildeer #buck #lakewaydeer A photo posted by Ashley Sain (@ashleybrookesain) on Nov 14, 2016 at 3:44pm PST . 7. You drive friendly at slow speeds and aggressively at highway speeds. At least Texas has a sense of humor… #texasdrivers #irony #comedians #roadtrip A photo posted by Linnea Wood (@naysbrays) on May 12, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT .

6. You get irrationally angry when traffic lanes merge.

#texasdrivers #cantdrive A photo posted by Florina Soria (@florinasoria) on Aug 7, 2015 at 1:36pm PDT

5. You know how to pronounce the weird road names.

Stuck in traffic!! Late for work!! #fml #texastraffic A photo posted by @caramel_locstar on Dec 5, 2014 at 2:59pm PST

4. You know that the ideal parking spot is both shady AND close, but if you have to choose, you’ll choose shady.

Congrats, you earned the "How do I Car?" achievement. #parking #texasdrivers A photo posted by Megan Lovelady (@mlovelady11) on Aug 10, 2015 at 8:48am PDT

3. You’ve developed a sixth sense about when your fellow drivers will change lanes, because no one uses turn signals.

#TexasDrivers mf don't know how to use blinkers😡 A photo posted by Joseph Michael®💦 (@joseph_michael2016) on May 4, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

2. You’re used to the fact that Texas roads tend to have two names. (such as Royal and Miller)

Out of staters are looking for “Mopac” and all the signs say “Loop 1”.

1. You know that green means go, red means stop and yellow means go faster!

